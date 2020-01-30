zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Barclays

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) received a €100.00 ($116.28) target price from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ZO1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €97.00 ($112.79).

Shares of ETR ZO1 opened at €79.90 ($92.91) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 1 year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The stock has a market cap of $570.90 million and a P/E ratio of -80.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €81.71 and a 200 day moving average of €102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?

