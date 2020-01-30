zooplus (ETR:ZO1) PT Set at €106.00 by Commerzbank

Commerzbank set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on zooplus (ETR:ZO1) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of zooplus and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.00 ($115.12).

Shares of ZO1 stock opened at €80.50 ($93.60) on Tuesday. zooplus has a 1 year low of €72.90 ($84.77) and a 1 year high of €126.80 ($147.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €81.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $549.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90.

About zooplus

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

