zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $71.70

zooplus AG (ETR:ZO1) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €71.70 ($83.37) and last traded at €72.30 ($84.07), with a volume of 9038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €76.60 ($89.07).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ZO1 shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($215.12) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €100.00 ($116.28) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on zooplus and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €97.00 ($112.79).

The firm has a market capitalization of $570.90 million and a P/E ratio of -80.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €102.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About zooplus (ETR:ZO1)

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

