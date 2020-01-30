ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.72 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 22.07%. The business had revenue of $736.71 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZTO. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.8% in the third quarter. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,142,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,686,000 after acquiring an additional 701,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,034.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 584,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after acquiring an additional 647,446 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $10,474,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 186.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 624,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 407,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 66.5% in the third quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 720,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 287,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

