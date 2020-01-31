Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the December 31st total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 454,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 10.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Zumiez stock opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.88. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $264.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zumiez will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total transaction of $155,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,305.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Miles Brooks sold 80,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,653,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,136 shares of company stock worth $5,464,243 over the last quarter. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,136,830 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $81,870,000 after acquiring an additional 176,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,447,261 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $63,874,000 after purchasing an additional 75,460 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in Zumiez by 44.6% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 520,932 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $16,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,682 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $7,724,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Zumiez by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,870 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $7,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Zumiez in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?