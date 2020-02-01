Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) and BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM) Head-To-Head Review

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) and BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zynex and BioSig Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zynex 0 0 2 0 3.00 BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zynex currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.87%. BioSig Technologies has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 125.41%. Given BioSig Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Zynex.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zynex and BioSig Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zynex $23.43 million 13.43 $7.36 million $0.22 43.68 BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$17.25 million N/A N/A

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Zynex and BioSig Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zynex 33.33% 152.81% 95.46% BioSig Technologies N/A -278.15% -231.23%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Zynex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.7% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zynex has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zynex beats BioSig Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zynex Company Profile

Zynex, Inc., a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence. The company also distributes private labeled products, such as electrodes for the delivery of electrical current to the body; batteries for use in electrotherapy products; Comfortrac for cervical traction; JetStream for hot/cold therapy; and LSO Back Braces for lumbar support. In addition, it develops non-invasive blood volume monitors for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company offers its products for pain management and control; and stroke and spinal cord injury rehabilitation. It sells its products through direct and independent sales representatives primarily in the United States. Zynex, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

BioSig Technologies Company Profile

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.